Uganda: Construction Company Sued Over Failure to Pay Shs174m to Sub-Contractors

1 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

Two engineering firms have dragged a construction company to court over defaulting on payment of over Shs174.4m after the relocation of power lines at the Technical College in Bushenyi District.

In case file before the Commercial Division of the High Court, Billy Electricals and 97s Engineering Services Limited, want a court declaration that Sarick Constructions Limited breached the contract.

The engineering firms through their attorneys of C/O Lavoix Advocates assert that on November 19, 2020, their clients entered into an agreement where Sarick Constructions Limited subcontracted them for relocation of power lines for the construction of facilities at the Technical College in Bushenyi.

"Billy Electricals and 97s Engineering Services Limited carried out relocation works of the said power lines as agreed in the subcontract agreement and the works were completed in an agreed. However, despite constant reminders, Sarick Constructions Limited has refused to clear the consideration of Shs174,467,500 up to now," the court documents read in part.

The engineering firms now want the court to compel Sarick Constructions Limited to clear the debt plus special and general damages for breach of contract, interest, and costs to the suit.

The court registrar has summoned Sarick Constructions Limited to file its written defense within 15 days after receiving the summons

