Nigeria: Senate Receives Buhari's Request to Confirm Farouk Yahaya As COAS

1 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

Mr Yahaya was appointed the new Chief of Army Staff on May 27.

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of Farouk Yahaya, as Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff.

The request was contained in a letter read out by the Senate President at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president said Mr Yahaya's appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

"In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner," part of the letter read.

The president's request will be referred to the appropriate Senate committee for screening and possible confirmation.

Mr Buhari's request comes five days after he announced the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff who replaces Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the army, on May 21 while on an official trip to Kaduna State.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the acting Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.