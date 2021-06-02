Nigeria: Senate Receives Buhari's Request to Confirm Farouk Yahaya As COAS

Mr Yahaya was appointed the new Chief of Army Staff on May 27.

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of Farouk Yahaya, as Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff.

The request was contained in a letter read out by the Senate President at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

In the letter, the president said Mr Yahaya's appointment was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act 2004.

"In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act Cap A20 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"His CV is herewith attached. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner," part of the letter read.

The president's request will be referred to the appropriate Senate committee for screening and possible confirmation.

Mr Buhari's request comes five days after he announced the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff who replaces Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the army, on May 21 while on an official trip to Kaduna State.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the acting Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.