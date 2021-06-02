Nigeria: Govt to Celebrate Buhari's Achievements On Social Media

2 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government has stated its plans to celebrate the second and final term of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration by flooding the social media and airwaves "with unmistakable video evidence of its various achievements."

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists.

He said ahead of the anniversary, the government has inaugurated an all-encompassing and an unprecedented documentary on the projects and programmes of the administration.

Mohammed said the documentary, which is ready, would be aired on the television sets and internet devices via Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram among others, adding that because of the sheer enormity of the achievements, the documentary will be aired in three parts and will run for several months.

The minister said the documentary, which would be updated from time to time until the end of this administration, covers roads, rail, housing, power, aviation, agriculture, ports, bridges, health, fight against COVID-19, water resources and the economy generally.

He listed some of the projects undertaken by the administration since it started its second term of four years to include the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Apapa-Oworonsoki expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt road dualisation, Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road dualisation, Abuja-Kaduna- Zaria expressway, Kano-Maiduguri expressway dualisation, Suleja-Minna highway, Milliken Hill Ngwo and Bonny-Bodo-Road, Second Niger Bridge and Loko-Oweto Bridge.

Some other projects are Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam, Goronyo Dam, Airport upgrades in Abuja, Lagos and Enugu; Apapa standard gauge line, Ebute Metta-Ibadan standard gauge line, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano natural gas pipeline, Onitsha and Lekki deep water ports, Digital Switch Over in broadcasting, NSIA-Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre and acquisition and upgrade of military platforms.

"Let me repeat this, never in the history of our country has any administration done so much with so little. It is easy to forget now, but when this administration came into office in 2015, the price of crude oil, which provides 80 per cent of Nigeria's budgetary revenues and 95 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, dropped drastically and, along with it, the fund available to the government. It is therefore monumental that this administration has achieved so much despite the paucity of funds.

Mohammed, however, insisted that while more attention has been given, especially in recent times, to the security challenges facing the country, those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of Buhari.

