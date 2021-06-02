Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 72 People in Kaduna Community

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has said that N8million was paid for the release of 18 out of the 72 people abducted by bandits in Libere community, Kallah ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Spokesman of the group, Mr. Luka Binniyat who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, said bandits had on April 22, invaded the community and abducted the 72 people.

He also condemned the killing of four people by bandits on Monday in Goska community, Jama'a LGA, Kaduna State.

According to him, 34 of the victims were still being held by the bandits while about 20 others had escaped from captivity.

He said a ransom of N8 million was paid to the bandits on Monday before 18 of the victims were released.

The statement said people were being abducted in many rural communities across the state, adding that residents of rural communities cannot go to farm for fear of being killed or abducted.

The statement accused the Kaduna State government of alleged silence over the abduction of the 72 villagers.

"It is sad that such huge number of citizens would be forcefully taken from their homes and not even a mere acknowledgement of their plight from a government which cardinal responsibility is to protect them", Binniyat said.

According to him, "As at yesterday (Monday) N8 million was paid to the kidnappers and they released 18 persons.

"As at now, information reaching us indicates that about 20 of the hostages had escaped at different times.

"This means that the kidnappers are still holding 34 hostages. They are demanding for N10 million before their release."

The statement said, "Kaduna State is becoming more and more unsafe for its residents.

"There is no day that passes that a community is not attacked in Kaduna State or persons are kidnapped as individuals or in groups.

"There is currently a mass relocation of residents living within the fringes of Kaduna suburbs.

"Kidnappers have been laying siege to these vulnerable residents leaving them with no alternative than to flee from their homes.

"If something is not done to check increasing ungovern spaces springing up in Kaduna State, no one can predict the disaster that is looming by."

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted.