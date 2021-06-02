Kenya: Burundi President Evariste Ndashimiye Urges Investors to Increase Investment Opportunities in Burundi

1 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Burundi President Evariste Ndashimiye has urged Kenyan investors to consider expanding their footprint in Burundi following the new business mechanisms that the government has adopted to ease doing business in the country.

Ndashimiwe who was speaking in Kisumu urged investors saying that this would be the right time to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them as compared to waiting for two or three years.

"This visit is a good opportunity to invite Kenyan investors to increase their investments in Burundi, our country is ready for foreign investment and we believe that now is the right time to so," said Ndashimiye.

Some of the areas which Kenyan investors stand a chance to explore included Agriculture, Education, Health, and Energy.

"Kenyan investors could take advantage of many business opportunities in Burundi in several sectors such as Agriculture, Infrastructure, Services, Health, Education, Energy, Mining, Transport, Toursim, Banking, ICT, among others.

Ndashimiye will be the guest of honour at the 58 th Madaraka day celebrations to be marked tomorrow at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County.

He also held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on strategic cooperation between Kenya and Burundi.

President Kenyatta has said the talks centered on strengthening and deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two Heads of States also oversaw the signing of cooperation on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, trade as well as to people-to-people relations.

