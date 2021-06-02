Nigeria: Borno to Open NYSC Camp After 10 Years

Ten years after the permanent orientation camp of the National Youths Service Corps ( NYSC ) was shut down following killings by Boko Haram terrorists in Maiduguri, the Borno State government said the camp would be reopened soon for camping of corps members.

The government in a bid to match its words with action yesterday relocated the over 8,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs ) taking refuge in the NYSC Orientation camp to houses provided by government at Auno, while others were relocated to Bama and Damboa local government areas.

Speaking to journalists at a brief handing over ceremony of the keys of the gates of the NYSC Orientation camp Maiduguri to the management of NYSC, the commissioner for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, Engr Mustapha Gubio, said although the structure belongs to the federal government, since the state government wants to resume the orientation of corps members, it will ensure that the place is renovated for the benefit of would be corps members.

Gubio said:" We are relocating the IDPs to their ancestral homes and safer communities because the state government intends to start the orientation of Corps members in Maiduguri. For over a decade, corps members posted to Borno State were camped outside the state."

He said that movement of the IDPs was voluntary in the sense that any one of them who does not wish to go will be allowed to stay and rent a house and seize from being IDP so that the government could concentrate on development.