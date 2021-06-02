Nigeria: Astrazeneca Vaccine - Nigeria Records 10,113 Cases of Side Effects

2 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NHCDA) has said that 10,027 cases of mild and 86 cases of moderate to severe incidents of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the country as of May 30, 2021.

Executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing on the status of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, however, said that all those with the reported cases of side effects have since fully recovered.

He said five states have the highest records of AEFI, namely: Cross River (1,040), Kaduna (1,071), Lagos (796), Yobe (555), and Kebbi with 525 cases.

"There have been cases of mild, moderate and severe Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) since we officially rolled out Covid-19 vaccination on March 15, 2021.

"The AEFIs symptoms ranged from pain and swelling at site of vaccination to more serious symptoms such as headaches, abdominal pain, fever, dizziness and allergic reactions. A total of 10,027 cases of mild AEFI have been reported as of May 30th, while 86 cases of moderate to severe incidents have been reported. All these individuals have since fully recovered," he explained.

Africa Needs 20m Doses Of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine - WHO

On second dose, Shuaib acknowledged the possibility of some people relocating from the states where they took their first doses, stating that provision have been made for special vaccination sites that could accommodate administering their second doses.

Explaining further, he said, "It is also possible that due to certain circumstances, some of the sites used for the first dose vaccination may no longer be available; in this case, you are kindly advised to go for your second dose at the nearest vaccination post. The list of the vaccination sites is available on our website (www.nphcda.gov.ng), which we will keep updating and will also be published accordingly."

On the global vaccine supply and anticipated next consignment, Shuaib said that the upcoming allocation is likely from July-September 2021.

He however, said that bilateral conversations were ongoing to see how the country can access the surplus vaccines being stockpiled by developed countries.

"On this, we are working closely with the Embassies and High Commissions in Nigeria. Our communication remains clear that the allocation of vaccines from friendly countries is most useful now, not later when vaccines become widely available," he said.

