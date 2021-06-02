Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nyongo Eulogise Hockey Legend 'Kake'

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family, friends and relatives of hockey legend Parminder "Kake" Saini who passed away on Sunday at a Kisumu hospital.

The 66-year-old Kake, who was cremated on Monday at Kisumu Crematorium, represented Kenya at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympic Games.

Also to send their messages of condolences were the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat and Kisumu County Governor Anyang Nyong'o.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned the veteran hockey player and Kisumu businessman as an icon of the sport, and patriot who contributed immensely to the development of the game in the country.

"Our nation has lost one of its foremost hockey player, a sports enthusiast who inspired a generation to take up the game. As a country, we shall forever be proud of the strong foundation he laid for hockey in Kenya," President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State, who is in Kisumu for a working tour of Nyanza Region, recalled the late Kake's successes as a hockey player saying his determination in the sport put Kenya on the global map as a hockey nation.

"We thank God for the life of Mr Parminder and wish his family God's comfort as they mourn their beloved kinsman," the President eulogised the late, known to his adoring fans as 'Kake'.

The late Kake is remembered for leading Kenya in its maiden international hockey game against India in 1981, and for his outstanding showing in a 1993 game against Zimbabwe.

He was the captain of Kisumu Simba Union Club.

Tergat said the late Kake has left a rich legacy, having developed the game not only in western Kenya, but the whole country.

"He has helped produce great stars in hockey like Meshak Senge, Dennis Owoka, Zack Aura ans many more," said Tergat. "I choose to celebrate this great legend foe the services he has offered to this country rathee than mourn him."

"I have learnt with shock and sorrow, the sudden death of sports icon, Parminder Singh and wish to convey my sincere condolence to his family, friends and the sports fraternity in the country," said Nyongo.

Nyongo said the late Kake was one of the greatest hockey players in East and Central Africa during his time.

"Besides captaining the lethal Kisumu Simba to become the top hockey team in Kenya, Kake also dribbled his way to the National team and played one of his best games ever, during the Olympics," explained Nyongo, adding that his humility and the magic hockey stick put Kisumu on the international map.

"He mentored many young hockey players and always stood tall among his peers," said Nyongo. "An icon has fallen, but his legacy remains. Simba amelala! Go, thee well, Kake," said Nyongo.