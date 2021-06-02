Kenya: Harambee Stars Keeper Matasi in Hospital After Car Crash

1 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and four of his family members are recuperating at Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital after they were involved in a road accident at Lessos area along Nakuru-Kapsabet highway Tuesday.

According to a relative - Albert Mulanda, Matasi, alongside the four other family members who include his wife and son, were traveling to Nairobi when the accident occurred around 11am. He said that a tyre of their car burst causing the vehicle to roll several times.

They received first aid at a private hospital in Lessos, before being rushed to Kapsabet Hospital in an ambulance.

Mulanda, who was driving behind Matasi at the time of the accident, says they decided to transfer them to Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, since Kapsabet Hospital was ill equipped.

"We saw that they could not get the best medication at Kapsabet Hospital because the facility lacked basic things. Patients are required to buy them to be attended to," Mulanda told Nation Sport on phone.

He said all the five are in stable condition save for Matasi's two-year-old son, whose condition remains unkwown. Matasi currently plays for Ethiopian Premier League club St Georges, whom he joined in 2018 on a three-year deal

He also turned out for Poster Rangers, Tusker and AFC Leopards in the Kenyan league.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.