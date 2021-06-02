Kenya: Marafiki FC Register First Win in FKF Divison Two League

1 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Reginah Kinogu

Nyeri's Marafiki FC secured a 2-0 win over Thika All Stars FC at Kinunga Stadium Tuesday to register their first win in the FKF Eastern Region Divison Two League.

This was their second game of the season after they were promoted from the Central Region League early this year The win saw them move to four points having drawn 0-0 against JKUAT in their first game last Sunday.

John Chege scored the first goal in the 20th minute, while Nick Kirui added the second in the 60th minute.

Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga said the game served as a big motivator for the players ahead of their Betway Cup Round of 32 match againt FKF-PL leaders Tusker FC on Wednesday.

"We are happy with the game and being the second game in the league, it has motivated and shaped the players very well. They have done us proud with the win," he said.

Coach Kabuga is optimstic they can uspet Tusker and advance to the next round.

"Our focus now is on the Betway Cup tomorrow and hopefully we will proceed to round of 16. We will make slight changes in midfield and striking department so that we can rest the four players because of the weekend games," he said.

Harub Swaleh, the Thika All Stars coach, acknowledged that his team had made some errors which cost them the game, adding that they had learnt alot and would do better in their next game.

Thika has so far played six games, accumulating a total of five points.

"It was a good game and we did out best but made mistakes which our opponents took advantage of and won," he said.

At Rurin'gu stadium, Rware FC went down 1-0 to 10-man JKUAT FC in another league clash.

Defender John Garang scored the only goal of the game on 68 minutes to give the university lads, who had striker John Ochieng sent off in the 72nd minute, the three points

JKUAT are now on 11 points from five matches, while Rware have seven points.

"It was a tough match and the state of the field did not help, but we managed to dig deep and secure the maximum points, said JKUAT coach Francis Chege.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.