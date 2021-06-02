Kenya: Marafiki FC Register First Win in FKF Divison Two League

Nyeri's Marafiki FC secured a 2-0 win over Thika All Stars FC at Kinunga Stadium Tuesday to register their first win in the FKF Eastern Region Divison Two League.

This was their second game of the season after they were promoted from the Central Region League early this year The win saw them move to four points having drawn 0-0 against JKUAT in their first game last Sunday.

John Chege scored the first goal in the 20th minute, while Nick Kirui added the second in the 60th minute.

Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga said the game served as a big motivator for the players ahead of their Betway Cup Round of 32 match againt FKF-PL leaders Tusker FC on Wednesday.

"We are happy with the game and being the second game in the league, it has motivated and shaped the players very well. They have done us proud with the win," he said.

Coach Kabuga is optimstic they can uspet Tusker and advance to the next round.

"Our focus now is on the Betway Cup tomorrow and hopefully we will proceed to round of 16. We will make slight changes in midfield and striking department so that we can rest the four players because of the weekend games," he said.

Harub Swaleh, the Thika All Stars coach, acknowledged that his team had made some errors which cost them the game, adding that they had learnt alot and would do better in their next game.

Thika has so far played six games, accumulating a total of five points.

"It was a good game and we did out best but made mistakes which our opponents took advantage of and won," he said.

At Rurin'gu stadium, Rware FC went down 1-0 to 10-man JKUAT FC in another league clash.

Defender John Garang scored the only goal of the game on 68 minutes to give the university lads, who had striker John Ochieng sent off in the 72nd minute, the three points

JKUAT are now on 11 points from five matches, while Rware have seven points.

"It was a tough match and the state of the field did not help, but we managed to dig deep and secure the maximum points, said JKUAT coach Francis Chege.