Kenya: Betway Cup - KCB, City Stars Advance as Nation FC Eliminated

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) sides KCB and Nairobi City Stars on Tuesday advanced to the 2021 Betway Cup Round of 16.

KCB did not break sweat as their opponents Transfoc were a no show for their Round of 32 clash at GEMS Cambridge International School, Nairobi. The Bankers await the winner of the clash between Kariobangi Sharks and Tandaza

Ezekiel Odera's first-half goal is all City Stars needed to see off National Super League side, Fortune Sacco at Kianyaga Stadium.

City Stars will clash with the winner of the Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars tie set for Wednesday.

Earlier at GEMS Cambridge International School, Sigalagala Technical Training Institute beat Kajiado North 4-3 to book a date with either defending champions Bandari or Dimba Patriots. At Nakuru Athletics Club, Vegpro FC thrashed hosts Twomoc FC 4-1 to also proceed.

Vegpro's Jackson Simiyu, Benard Onyango, Festus Amaya and Augustine Wafula scored a goal a piece, as Emmanuel Wabwire's strike proved a consolation for Twomoc.

"I'm happy my game plan has worked out today as we have qualified for the next round and I'm optimistic of reaching the finals," said Veprog's coach Anthony Lutiku.

His opposite number Night Lugalia blamed her charges for failing to click in the entire game.

"This is the first time we're participating in a knockout tournament and we have learnt our lessons," she said.

Nation FC went down fighting 3-0 to FKF Division One side Bungoma Super Stars at Sudi Stadium.