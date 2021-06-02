Nigeria: OPEC Decision Attractive for Nigeria As Oil Price Hits 2-Year High

Oil price hits two-year high yesterday spurred by the decision of members of the Organisation of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) and partners (OPEC+) to gradually ease production cuts, a move seen by analysts as being attractive for Nigeria.

Key economists in Nigeria who digested the OPEC+ decision told LEADERSHIP that it comes with mixed content of economic advantages and disadvantages but will not choke the national economy.

The group opted to stick to the plan agreed upon in April, whereby 2.1 million barrels per day of supply would be brought back to the market between May to July.

Spurred by the decision, international benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $71.17 a barrel earlier yesterday, up by around 2.7 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures stood at $68.65, for a gain of more than three per cent and the contract's highest level in more than two years. Oil prices have climbed more than 30 per cent this year.

OPEC secretary general Mohammad Barkindo had said Monday that he did not believe higher Iranian supply would be a cause for concern.

OPEC and its oil-producing allies, known as OPEC+, will boost output in July, in accordance with the group's April decision to return 2.1 million barrels per day to the market between May and July.

Reacting to the decision, managing partner, Sefton Fross, Olayemi Anyanechi said the decision in the medium term may not be favourable to the economy that relies much on oil revenues as a saturated market could knock down pricing basket and ultimately mean less income for government.

She said, however, it would lead to volume output from commercial assets that have not been fully explored.

Anyanechi was somehow skeptical about security issues around oil bearing communities as well as the absence of well-articulated fiscal policies which are weakening investment drive in the industry.

On his part, the director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, posited that immediate market reaction may lead to price fall which may not be significant.

Yusuf said the decision, though coming with some production restrictions, will spur investment momentum for the country to meet its new production quota.

"I don't see the envisaged price downturn to cause shock in the economy because more volume will be sold to make up any difference. Again, despite the third wave of COVID-19, most economies are picking up, so we expect more crude demand going forward," Yusuf said.

Also, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) had complained that OPEC restrictions had deeply affected government's aspiration to increase daily production to four million barrels a day, and meet the target of 40 billion reserve base.

The director of the DPR, Sarki Auwalu, said the situation partly affected development of over 40 million barrels left fallow in 11 fields for 17 years.

According to him, it is high time Nigeria reconsidered its membership of the OPEC because most basins where oil had been found are not keenly developed because the country cannot produce more its quota.

Auwalu lamented that of the 7,000 oil reserves discovered in the country, only 1,700 of the reserves are currently producing crude oil.

He said measures were being put in place to produce oil from additional reserves in order to achieve the 40 billion barrels oil reserves target of government.

Nigeria, he said, has the capacity to produce about three million barrels of crude daily.

"We took each of the producing reservoirs to see what kind of Enhance Oil Recovery that we need to put. So once we now put the EOR, that is secondary and tertiary recovery methods, technically we will grow the reserves. This is because those reserves are recoverable now and technically we will increase the production of the country," he explained.

According to him, the fields would boost Nigeria's daily oil production capacity beyond the current three million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the Middle East-dominated group, which is responsible for over one-third of global oil production, is seeking to balance an expected upswing in demand with the potential for an increase in Iranian output.

The alliance announced massive crude production cuts in 2020 in an effort to support prices when the coronavirus pandemic coincided with a historic demand shock.

Rising from the meeting the OPEC+ agreed to boost output in July, in accordance with the group's April decision to return 2.1 million barrels per day to the market between May and July.

Production policy beyond July was not decided on, and the group will meet again on July 1.Ahead of the meeting, analysts expected the group to keep output steady.

"I think the event itself is going to be a nonevent. We expect them to basically reconfirm the plan that they laid out on April 1," Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Tuesday. "I think the bigger issue underlying this is: How are they going to deal with Iran?"

Iran is currently discussing with six world powers to revive its 2015 nuclear deal. The restoration of a deal could lead to more oil on the global market in coming months.

"It's too early to give specific numbers around Iran," Currie said. "So I think the best you can hope for in terms of how they are going to deal with Iran is the indication that they are willing to offset any increases in Iran. That could be the positive upside surprise coming out of this meeting."

"We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion," Barkindo said in a statement.

OPEC+ initially agreed to cut oil production by a record of 9.7 million barrels per day last year as global fuel demand collapsed, before easing cuts to 7.7 million and eventually 7.2 million from January. By July, the group's production cuts will be on track to stand at 5.8 million.

"The most consequential issue for OPEC+ over the short term relates to the potential rise of Iranian production as a result of the US and Iran returning to JCPOA compliance," Eurasia Group analysts said in a research note, referring to the acronym for the nuclear deal: the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Analysts at the risk consultancy said it believed progress in successive rounds of talks made a return to the deal likely in the third quarter of 2021.

"Over the medium term, OPEC+ will most likely adjust its policy to prevent the addition of Iranian barrels from derailing its market balancing strategy," they continued. "Saudi Arabia will likely lean on Russia to better understand the scope of Iranian policy to work on adjustment plans. Iran would also probably act constructively as higher oil prices serve its own interests."