Kenya: Mountain Top Publishers Moves to Tatu Industrial Park

Nairobi — Mountain Top Publishers, a leading supplier of educational books to Kenyan schools, announced that it will open a new publishing facility in Tatu Industrial Park, East Africa's leading light industrial and logistics zone.

Mountain Top Publishers specializes in educational books in both print and digital formats. The company's mission is to spread the power of knowledge through high-quality, international standard education materials.

"We are pleased to welcome Mountain Top Publishers to Tatu Industrial Park," said David Karimi, Head of Sales for Tatu City, the 5,000-acre Special Economic Zone located on Nairobi's doorstep. "Tatu Industrial Park's world-class roads, water, waste, and ICT provide the perfect platform for the company's continued growth and education innovation."

For nearly two decades, Mountain Top Publishers has supplied leading Kenyan education institutions. The company's titles, available nationwide in leading bookstores and designed with a variety of learning experiences, are household names for parents and schools.

"The spirit of Kenya is rooted in our education, and Mountain Top Publishers is proud of the role it has played in the country's scholastic excellence," said Lawrence Njagi, Managing Director of Mountain Top Publishers and Chairman of the Kenyan Publishers' Association. "The live-work-play environment of Tatu City is ideal for our new facility, where we will chart the next stage in Mountain Top Publishers' growth.

Currently at Tatu City, more than 60 businesses have opened or started development, 5,000 homes are completed or under construction and two schools - Crawford International and Nova Pioneer - educate more than 3,000 students daily.