Uganda: Museveni's General Survives Assassination Attempt, Daughter and Driver Killed

Unknown assailants on Tuesday sprayed bullets at a car carrying Uganda's works and transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala in an attempted assassination, wounding him and killing his daughter and driver.

Eye witnesses said four armed assailants riding on two motorcycles opened fire at the vehicle carrying the former UPDF commander of land forces in the Kampala suburb of Kisasi.

Images circulating on social media showed Gen Wamala with his mouth open, in apparent distress beside the car in which his daughter, Brenda Nantongo and driver, Haruna Kayondo lay dead. The General's light-colored trousers was splattered with blood before he was helped by residents to sit on a boda boda motorcycle and rushed to a nearby private clinic, Malcom health centre. He was, hwoever, later transferred to Madipel International Hospital where he's currently admitted.

"There was a shooting involving him ... he is hurt and he's been taken to the hospital, his driver was killed," Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso told journalists.

Kinkizi West MP, Dr Chris Baryomunsi who was one of the first responders told journalists at the scene that Gen Katumba sustained injuries in both shoulders.