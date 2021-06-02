Mauritius: Covid-19 - 40 Percent of the Population to Be Vaccinated By End of July 2021

press release

Around 20% of the population will be vaccinated this week and the objective of Government, through the ongoing vaccination campaign, is to reach at least 40% by end of July 2021, and eventually 60% by end of September 2021. According to the World Health Organisation, a minimum of 70% of the population has to be vaccinated so as to reach herd immunity.

The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, and Minister of Tourism, Mr Steven Obeegadoo, made this statement, this afternoon, during a press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19 at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Koonjoo-Shah, was also present.

DPM Obeegadoo highlighted that as from 02 June 2021, the vaccine will be available to six categories of the population, namely: all those working in health institutions, both public and private, as well as all persons receiving medical treatment; all police and prison officers; all elderly persons; all personnel of the education sector, as well as students aged 18 years or more; all persons linked to the tourism sector; and all economic operators.

The Deputy Prime Minister underscored that 15 vaccination centres will be operational around the island from Monday to Saturday, as from 09 00 hrs to 16 00 hrs. They are located in the following regions: Pailles; Ebène; Plaine Verte; Freeport; Mapou; Rivière du Rempart; Centre de Flacq; Côte d'Or; Rivière des Anguilles; Plaine Magnien; Curepipe; Vacoas; Rose Hill; Bambous; and Surinam.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, the DPM underlined that a specific time slot will be reserved for elderly persons, aged 60 years or more, at the vaccination centres, that is, from 09 00 hrs to 11 00 hrs. Transport facilities will also be put at their disposal. He added that from 11 00 hrs to 16 00 hrs, the vaccination exercise will be carried out according to an appointment system. Each citizen will be able to book an appointment on the Economic Development Board's website, https://vaccination.edbmauritius.org, or by calling on 2033800.

He further affirmed that Government is devoting a lot of resources in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also reassured that every person will be able to get vaccinated.

As for Minister Koonjoo-Shah, she dwelt on the protocol for reopening of nurseries. According to her, several factors had to be taken into consideration and her Ministry, in collaboration with all stakeholders, worked out a sanitary protocol in order to ensure each child's safety.

In addition, she underscored that all nurseries, where the personnel received their two doses of vaccine, will be allowed to resume their activities following a certification from the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare. She also appealed to all nursery managers and owners to compile a list of their personnel to be sent to her Ministry so as to ensure that every concerned person has been vaccinated twice, adding that more information can be obtained on the hotline 119 as well as on 2063772, 2063773, 2063774, and 2063775.

Minister Koonjoo-Shah further cautioned that enforcement officers will effect regular site visits so as to ensure that all nurseries are strictly abiding to sanitary protocols.