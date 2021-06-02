Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - One Positive Case in the Community

press release

A total of 1331 PCR tests have been carried out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as at 18 30 hours today.

One positive case was registered. The person is a resident of Congomah and was tested positive at the COVID-19 Testing Centre of the SSRN hospital.

605 patients considered cured have returned home.

18 persons who were placed in quarantine facilities with negative results following Contact Tracing exercise, were tested positive on Day 7.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

573 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

157 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 147.

Further details on the COVID-19 situation will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.