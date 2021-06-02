Ethiopia: Nation Registers Encouraging Achievement to Transform Transport, Logistics Sector - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia has made focused investments in the transportation and logistics sector as part of the nation's vision for prosperity over the past three years, Prime Minister Abiy said.

According to the premier, streamlining the nation's transportation and logistics industry is imperative to national development and economic growth.

Accordingly, the government over the past three years has developed national transportation policy, national logistics policy, national logistics strategy and non- motorized transport strategy in order to expedite the development of the industry.

As part of the nation's effort to transform the transportation and logistics sector, a total of 2, 721 kms of asphalt road have been constructed over the past three years, he added.

The PM further stated that total in bounded import and export logistics status of the country has reached over 17 million tons, which has been considered as the largest in Ethiopia's trade history.

Ship's port dwelling time has decreased to 12.75 days from 40 days, the premier stated on Face-book.