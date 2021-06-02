Ethiopia: News - Election Will Not to Take Place in Four Constituencies in Benishagul Gumuz - Snnp's Rises to Seven - Board Updates Status for Others

Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia/Flickr
Birtukan Mideksa, chair of the National Election Board of Ethiopia, in 2018.
1 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Three weeks to the 6th national election the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) issued the updated list of constituencies where it said the election cannot take place on June 21.

Accordingly, the election will not take place in four constituencies in Benishangul Gumuz regional state, namely, Metekel Constituency; Shinasha Special Election Region; Kamash constituency; and Dalit constituency. The Board said it will announce further implementation conditions in the future.

Similarly, the updated list by the Board stated that in the 14 constituencies of the Somali Regional State, where the Board previously said holding the election as per the schedule would be difficult, investigations are still ongoing in the 11 constituencies. "Based on the findings of the Inquiry Group, the Board will identify which constituencies are eligible to vote," NEBE said.

In the Oromia Regional state, the Board re-announced the election will not take place in all the the seven constituencies announced previously. They are: Begi Constituency in West Wellega; Monday Market Constituency in West Wellega; Ayana Constituency in East Wellega; Galilaa Constituency in East Wolga; Alibbo Constituency in Horo Gudru; Gidam Constituency in Horo Gudru; and Kombolcha Constituency in Horo Gudru.

On the other hand, the the election will take place in Dil Yibza constituency, one of the eight constituencies in Amhara Regional State where the Board previously said the election wouldn't take place per schedule. The Board said based on a confirmation from the regional government that residents in the vicinity of the five polling stations, where voter registrations has been disrupted, have now registered at other polling stations. The election will not take place in the remaining seven constituencies which were previously stated. They are: Majete (Makoi) constituency; Argoba Special constituency; Shewa Robit constituency; Epheson constituency; Chilga 1 constituency; Chilga 2 constituency; and Lay Armachiho constituency.

In addition, the Board said it has decided that the election will not take place in the Ankober constituency in Amhara regional State, putting back the published constituencies in the region where the election will not take place as scheduled to eight.

Similarly, the Majet regular constituency has joined the four constituencies in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People's Region (SNNPR), where the election will not take place per schedule. The Board said this is because voters who are not members of the local ethnic community but are living Surma, Dizi & Meinet constituencies are voting their representatives for the House of People's Representatives in Majet regular constituency but the voter registration did not take place in the three constituencies. In addition, due to security concerns in Gurafarda, the election will not take place in the Sheko Special Constituency and Tepi Constituency. As a result, the number of constituencies where the election will not take place in the SNNP as scheduled has risen to seven. The previously announced constituencies were Zelmam Constituency; Surma Special Constituency; Dizi Special Constituency; and Morsi Special Constituency. AS

