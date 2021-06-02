Zimbabwe: Will Swanson Runners Strike Gold?

Sports Reporters

THE Kirk Swanson yard will, once again, be favourites to take to the podium at this year's OK Grand Challenge horse racing meeting at Borrowdale Park on Saturday.

The stable have several seasoned runners like Three to Tango and Dindingwe.

Over the years, the Swanson yard have had a fair share success in big races and, for the 2021 OK Grand Challenge, to be run over 1800m, they have thrown into the fray some seasoned campaigners.

Three of the five Swanson entries have good draws but, unfortunately, Three to Tango and Borrowdale's favourite filly, Dindingwe, have drawn wide.

Three to Tango will have Nobert Takawira on the irons and the five-year-old Greys Inn (USA) -- Danseuse, by Joshua Dancer (USA), is an outsider.

This is despite winning six races, including the 1600m Tote Free Handicap, and 2400m Zimbabwe Derby. The stable have also brought versatile and consistent, What A Dandy, a six-year-old gelding off Just As Well (USA), and Leba (IRE), who has won 11 races, from 1000m to 1800m. Bugatti Blue, a six-year-old gelding from Traffic Guard (USA), and Vintage Event by Braashee (GB), is a another reliable type, who finishes in the money, more often than not, and has won seven races from 1700m to 2400m.

Diesel and Dust will have Kelvin Derere on the irons and, is in good cheer, having won his first start, a 1700m Maiden Plate on February 24, and his next outing was in the Zimbabwe 2000, second leg of the Triple Crown, which he won.

In the 2400m Zimbabwe Derby, Diesel And Dust was beaten by 0.10 lengths by Only Him.

There is no doubt this lightly raced three-year-old has ability and on Saturday we will see just how good he is.

Dindingwe has seven wins, including the 1200m Champion Juvenile Stakes (Gr3) and the Breeders Fillies Mile (L), the Fillies Classic (first leg of the Triple Tiara) and the second leg, the 1800m Silver Slipper (L), as well as the Zimbabwe Guineas (Gr3). Her last outing was on April 18 when finishing third behind Diesel And Dust and Mazikeen in the Zimbabwe 2000.

This outstanding filly has plenty of fans, who will be hoping for another fine performance, but she has to overcome a wide draw on Saturday.

The OK Grand Challenge is pitting 18 runners and is backed to the tune of US$70 000.