Zimbabwe: Politburo Meets

2 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

ZANU PF will today hold its Politburo meeting at the party's headquarters.In a statement yesterday, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo urged members to be punctual.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 02, June 2021 at the Home of the People's Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000 hours.

All members should be seated by 0945 hours' sharp," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.