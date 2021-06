Luanda — The President of the Transitional Military Council of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby, is due to arrive Wednesday morning in Luanda for a working visit.

The President's Office said in a statement that Mahamat Idriss Déby and the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, will hold a private meeting, in the early afternoon, at the Presidential Palace.

The Chadian leader's return to his country is scheduled for Thursday morning.