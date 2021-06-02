Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Council in Crucial Supplementary Budget Meetings With Residents

2 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Victoria Falls — The underfire city council here has lined up several meetings with the residents to get their input towards crafting a supplementary budget meant to reduce the contentious 2021 financial plan.

The 2021 financial plan has set residents and city fathers at loggerheads over a high increase in rates and services.

The meetings started on June 1 according to a schedule released by the local council management.

"Victoria Falls City Council wishes to inform its valuable residents and stakeholders that it will be holding ward consultative meetings for formulating a supplementary budget," the council said in a statement.

The meetings will be held at ward level from this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Victoria Falls council came up with a $1 276 308 095.86 budget for 2021 but courted the ire of residents who complained about exorbitant rates and bills.

They said the council was insensitive to their plight in light of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which grounded the tourism industry - the key employment sector in the resort city.

Tourism industry players also expressed concern over some rates imposed by the local council arguing they were beyond.

The revolt by the residents and businesses forced the local council to make a U-turn and reverse some of the tariffs two months ago.

Local Government Minister July Moyo recently visited Victoria Falls to attend to the issue among other challenges. Recently his ministry also wrote to the city fathers directing that a supplementary budget be crafted.

"The tariff review reflects that the 2021 budget process was not properly conducted. Council is therefore advised to prepare a supplementary budget after adequately consulting the ratepayers. To facilitate service delivery, the council may adopt and implement the supplementary budget by resolution and submit a copy of the same to the ministry," the Local Government Ministry's letter to the local authority reads in part.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.