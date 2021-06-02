Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Council in Crucial Supplementary Budget Meetings With Residents

Victoria Falls — The underfire city council here has lined up several meetings with the residents to get their input towards crafting a supplementary budget meant to reduce the contentious 2021 financial plan.

The 2021 financial plan has set residents and city fathers at loggerheads over a high increase in rates and services.

The meetings started on June 1 according to a schedule released by the local council management.

"Victoria Falls City Council wishes to inform its valuable residents and stakeholders that it will be holding ward consultative meetings for formulating a supplementary budget," the council said in a statement.

The meetings will be held at ward level from this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Victoria Falls council came up with a $1 276 308 095.86 budget for 2021 but courted the ire of residents who complained about exorbitant rates and bills.

They said the council was insensitive to their plight in light of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which grounded the tourism industry - the key employment sector in the resort city.

Tourism industry players also expressed concern over some rates imposed by the local council arguing they were beyond.

The revolt by the residents and businesses forced the local council to make a U-turn and reverse some of the tariffs two months ago.

Local Government Minister July Moyo recently visited Victoria Falls to attend to the issue among other challenges. Recently his ministry also wrote to the city fathers directing that a supplementary budget be crafted.

"The tariff review reflects that the 2021 budget process was not properly conducted. Council is therefore advised to prepare a supplementary budget after adequately consulting the ratepayers. To facilitate service delivery, the council may adopt and implement the supplementary budget by resolution and submit a copy of the same to the ministry," the Local Government Ministry's letter to the local authority reads in part.