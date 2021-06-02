Angola: Governor Calls for More Attention to Crimes Against Public Assets

Lubango — The governor of Huíla, Nuno Mahapi, appealed Tuesday in Lubango to the justice bodies to pay "particular attention" to crimes against public assets, which have increased recently.

The official, who was speaking during the presentation of eight new magistrates of the Public Ministry (MP), said it was necessary to act with "seriousness and rigour" in relation to people who report such crimes.

"The operators of justice should redouble their efforts to fulfil their duties for the welfare of society and can always count on the institutional collaboration of the government of Huila," he added.