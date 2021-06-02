Uganda: Govt Inspectors Asked to Intensify Efforts Against Corruption

1 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Jessica Sabano

Government inspectors have been urged to intensify their efforts in ensuring accountability in government projects in a bid to improve service delivery.

"Inspection is a tool for accountability, service delivery and a tool for performance," said Mr Nicolus Abola, the Commissioner Information and Communication from Public Service while addressing government inspectors gathered at Ridar Hotel.

He said if the inspectors want to fight corruption and improve service delivery, they must sensitize the community about their value system.

According to him, there are two approaches to fighting corruption; including reactive and coordination of national efforts against corruption and moral decadence.

Commissioner Frendrick Edward Walugembe who represented the permanent secretary in the ministry urged inspectors to maintain professionalism and should look at the service delivery standards and ensure that the services conform to the set standards.

According to him, the inspection agencies are key in ensuring that public officers fully implement government programmes if the country is to realize the transformation that is most desired.

"I urge you to exercise diligence and commitment in everything you do to facilitate proper management and administration of the public service," he said.

Ms Sharifah Buzeki, Commissioner Public Service Inspection and Quality Assurance said government has prioritized strengthening accountability in the various public institutions.

