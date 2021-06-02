Zimbabwe: Development of Dams Nourishes Vision to Achieve Food Security

Development Dialogue

Officially opening the Water Infrastructure Investment Conference in 2018, President Mnangagwa said water infrastructure development should be seen within the context of the broader economic vision of the country.

"My Government under its agriculture programmes needs at least 350 000 hectares of arable land under irrigation," he said.

"To achieve this, we need adequate water bodies throughout the country which will assure national food security, as well as beneficiation and export of surplus produce."

President Mnangagwa then invited investors into the sector to help modernise the infrastructure and establish more water bodies.

Since then, Government has been leading by example in the development of water bodies in various parts of the country.

In fact, construction of major dams has been one of the major milestones under the New Dispensation, with a number of such water bodies either already commissioned or under construction.

The development of such water bodies should be viewed in line with the desire to achieve food security through irrigation.

What is there for all to see is the fast pace with which the Second Republic is moving when it comes to ensuring that there is abundant water in various areas which can be accessed even in times of drought.

This augurs well with plans and strategies that are being implemented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

The ministry has a Fast Track Irrigation Rehabilitation and Growth Plan whose success will depend on the water bodies scattered around the country.

The aim of the plans is to ensure that at least 420 000 hectares of land are under irrigation, while 100 000 are under irrigation specifically in the Lowveld, where a green belt will be established.

There will also be the rehabilitation of 71 000 hectares under irrigation, with 450 irrigation schemes being under rehabilitation throughout the country.

Many rural areas receive low rainfall and are under constant droughts, but the establishment of dams will ensure that they have access to water even in those lean times.

The major dams and the subsequent establishment of irrigation schemes are a fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's commitment and promise to bring development to the doorsteps of marginalised communities and help transform lives.

Marovanyati Dam

Located in Buhera district in Manicaland province, Marovanyati Dam came to life following the coming in of the New Dispensation, which made its completion a priority and directed resources to the project.

Apart from transforming Buhera's landscape, the massive dam is already benefiting communities who now boost of a dependable water resource, guaranteeing the district food security through irrigation schemes, fishing and livestock.

Marovanyati Dam is expected to contribute massively to national goals of increasing the hectares under irrigation.

The dam will provide water to an irrigation facility of at least 1 250 hectares for grain, producing between 12 000 and 14 000 tonnes annually, which is enough for consumption in Buhera district.

Gwayi-Shangani Dam

This is a long-drawn massive water body in Matabeleland North in Hwange District to which the New Dispensation has directed all efforts to ensure it is completed as soon as possible.

The benefits of this giant dam are numerous, with President Mnangagwa already having commissioned work on a pipeline that will take water to Bulawayo.

This augurs well with the revival of Bulawayo's industries that have been affected by many issues, including shortages of water in the second largest city in Zimbabwe.

Gwayi-Shangani Dam, being built at the northern edge of the escarpment in Matabeleland North, will impound 650 million cubic metres of water when full, making it the third largest interior lake in Zimbabwe and holding enough water even in drought years.

It will receive water from Gwayi and Shangani rivers.

The dam was first planned 109 years ago in 1912, but very little had been done until the coming in of the Second Republic which committed huge amounts of money for its fast tracked construction.

Already, work has started to prepare 10 000 hectares of land for establishment of irrigation projects under the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project of which the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is a major component.

The dam is expected to benefit communities in Binga and Hwange districts, as they can establish irrigation schemes and mitigate the effects of low rainfall.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority is working with China Water and Electric Corp's engineers on the project.

To show how the New Dispensation takes completing this dam seriously, in the 2021 national budget, Treasury allocated $4,5 billion for works on the dam wall.

Gwayi-Shangani Dam will be the third biggest inland water body in the country after Tugwi-Mukosi and Lake Mutirikwi, both in Masvingo.

Muchekeranwa Dam

Formerly known as Causeway Dam, the water body lies on the border between Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces and was commissioned recently by President Mnangagwa soon after completion.

It is located 30 kilometres from Marondera town and has a capacity of 49 000 mega litres.

More importantly, the dam will provide water to Machiki Irrigation Scheme earmarked for local farmers and villagers who were moved to pave way for its construction a few years back.

Muchekeranwa Dam is expected to provide water to Marondera town and Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology for both domestic and industrial purposes.

There will be a project under the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme at the dam, an irrigation project and the construction of the Muchekeranwa-Wenimbi pipeline in Mashonaland East.

The dam, like those mentioned above, will give impetus to the development of related water and irrigation infrastructure to trigger agriculture growth, increased production, productivity, and profitability.

Mooted some years ago, Muchekeranwa Dam's construction only heightened with the advent of the Second Republic in 2017, which is championing the development of marginalised communities.

The dam has the potential to irrigate 2 250 hectares, with a capacity of 75 million cubic metres of water and is a joint venture between Chinese company Nanchang Engineering and a local company, Multiforce Contractors.

Runde-Tende Dam

Feasibility studies are already being undertaken on this giant dam that will be built on the confluence of Runde and Tende rivers in south western Chivi in Masvingo province.

The dam is expected to provide irrigation water for nearly 30 000 hectares, being bigger than the famous Tokwe-Mukosi Dam in the same district.

Runde-Tende Dam will add to the number of water bodies in Masvingo province, which already has the highest dam density in the country, with more than five major dams already.

Apart from Tugwi-Mukosi, the other major dams in the province are Lake Mutirikwi, Manjirenji Dam in Zaka, Bangala Muzhwi in Chivi and Siya Dam in Bikita.

Tugwi-Mukosi Dam

Located at the confluence of Tugwi and Mukosi rivers, this dam has a vast catchment area, and is already providing water to cane fields in Chiredzi, nearly 100 kilometres away.

More water is expected to be pumped to Mwenezi when the development of a sugarcane estate named Kilimanjaro is finalised soon.

It is expected that Tugwi-Mukosi will change the food status of the whole of Masvingo province by providing water for irrigation, with at least 20 000 hectares earmarked for such a purpose.

The dam is expected to unlock an array of business opportunities in the tourism, hospitality, retail and transport sectors, in addition to its potential to irrigate thousands of hectares.

The dam is also expected to light up some of the southern parts of the country by generating at least 15MW of hydro-electricity.

The Rhodesian government intended to start construction of the dam in the 1950s, but failed, with another attempt in the late 1970s by the same government to kick start construction also failing.

It was only in 1998 under an independent Zimbabwe that construction of the dam started.

