Zimbabwe: Plots, Sub-Plots in Platinum Battle

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, has always outwitted his FC Platinum counterpart, Norman Mapeza, in the Chibuku Super Cup.

And, he is hoping to maintain the dominance when their teams clash in the biggest third-round fixture at Mandava tomorrow.

FC Platinum top the four-team Pool 4 log, with six points to their name, the same as Ngezi, but with a superior goal difference.

In 2017 and 2018, Mapeza's side were eliminated by Dhlakama, when the Ngezi coach was in charge of Chapungu.

On both occasions, just like is the case now, the matches were at Mandava.

Chapungu dumped FC Platinum 5-4 on penalties, in 2017, before the Gweru side followed that up with a 2-0 win, on both occasions eliminating their Midlands rivals, from the competition, the following year.

"Well, I wasn't aware of anything like that (the dominance over Mapeza)," said Dhlakama.

"It's an interesting statistic though but this is a tough match we are facing.

"We have played a tough Triangle, in the opening match, and an equally good Whawha, and we have managed to score six times while letting in one goal.

"That means we are competitive but, as I have always said, this is a different team altogether.

"FC Platinum have been active, for some time, when all other teams were not playing football.

"They have been playing in the CAF Champions League and that makes them a dangerous opponent.

"However, we are ready for them and we will play our normal game, as we have always done, in the last two rounds.

"On the statistics between me and my FC platinum counterpart, well, we are very good friends and I know Mapeza is a top coach.

"We worked together at Monomotapa, some years back, and I know he is a good coach."

FC Platinum striker, Rodwell Chinyengetere, leads the scoring charts in the competition, having netted four times, in two matches.