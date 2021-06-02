Malawi: Hayze Engolah Becomes First Malawi Musician to Make Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 List

2 June 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Blantyre based musician, creative and founder of KNQR, Hayze Engolah has made history by becoming the first Malawian musician to appear on Forbes Africa 30 under 30 list.

According to forbesafrica.com, this year also goes down in history as the Under 30s who survived and thrived during one of the most turbulent times recorded: the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview, Hayze Engolah said he is proud to be the first Malawian musician to make the Forbes Africa list.

"I just take a lot of pride being the first musician to appear on that list. It gives me a great pride that a lot of other young Malawians can follow suit and aspire for great things.

"It feels great being on the Forbes list. It just shows how much effort we have been putting into making a difference in our country. It's a serious part on our back and hopefully it inspires more other people. At least the world can appreciate and admire that Malawi is much more than dirty politics and poverty," he narrated.

Commenting on the development, another young entrepreneur in showbiz, videographer Ron Cz celebrated Hayze Engolah's achievement.

"I really feel excited. It shows that anything is possible if you put in effort and dedication. Seeing Hayze from the time he started is a testimony itself that hard work can get you to places.

"Its no mean achievement to attain such a status in society so am really happy that he is on such a list," said the seemingly excited Ron Cz.

He further added, "To us fellow entrepreneurs, this will help us push more in all sectors, especially us artists.

"It shows there is no limit to what we can achieve and all of us can put our country on the map."

Former Malawian honourees are Sukez and Mike Chilewe Jnr in 2020 and 2017 respectively.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.