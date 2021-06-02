Liberia: FLY Celebrates 47th Anniversary

Activities leading to the celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Federation of Liberian Youth is ongoing as the institution creates awareness about HIV and AIDS at a day workshop.

The intensive training workshop brought together coordinators of the Federation of Liberian Youth from across Liberia with the intention of teaching them about the dangers of HIV and AIDS.

They gathered under the theme: "Young people taking action to end HIV/AIDS in Liberia-Take Control, Prevent HIV"

FLY's Secretary General, James Koryor said they are partnering with UNAIDS Office to elevate the advocacy through a national campaign in a bid to combat AIDS and HIV in Liberia.

He stated that it is about time that the young people get actively involved in discussing the issues and realities about HIV and AIDS on grounds that many persons have forgotten that the virus is still in the Country.

Koryor believes that young people need to engage more because the current statistics from the National AIDS commission is terrible.

According to him this year's celebration focuses on HIV and AIDS because among other things it is part of the Sustainable Development Goals- goal # three talks about good health and well-being which is also a key pillar indicated in the national youth policy document.

The young people Secretary General said as part of activities to characterize the celebrations a two day inter universities debate competition focusing on HIV and AIDS between four major Universities in Liberia will take place at the campus of the University of Liberia today- Tuesday June 1 to Wednesday, June 2 while on June 3, 2021 on Thursday to climax the celebration and national campaign, a one day national stakeholders roundtable discussions between and among key actors will be conducted in Sinkor.

Mr. Koryor asserted that the discussions will pave the way for Liberia to make it case especially the young people ahead of the United Nations General Assembly special session on HIV/AIDs slated for June 8-10, 2021.

Additionally, he said as part of the stakeholder's roundtable discussion, a position statement will be developed reflecting the views of the young people of Liberia and presented at the special UNGA session through its partners UNAIDS office on HIV and AIDS asserting that the voices of the young people of Liberia need to be heard at the global stage.

He also encouraged the youthful population of the Country to be proactive and engaged into meaningful activities that will better their lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile UNAIDS Country Director, Pepukai Chikukwa said it was key for them to partner with FLY in its 47th Anniversary celebrations because the young people involvement in creating the necessary awareness about HIV and AIDS is very crucial.

She said instead of just working with one youth group, they taught it wise to generally partner with the parent body of the young people in order reach a larger audience.

She commended the participants for their willingness to be engaged and to as well extend the awareness and advocacy to the larger society for the betterment of all.

Madam Chikukwa used the occasion to renew the UNAIDS office continued support to the young people especially in awareness creation in HIV/ AIDS in Liberia.