Ghana: Liberia, Ghana Electoral Bodies Rap On Biometric Technology

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission, (NEC), Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, and delegation from the Ghana electoral body have completed a working session on Biometric Technology.

The working session took place in Ghana when the head of Ghana Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensa held a fruitful discussion Friday, 28 May 2021 in Accra.

Mensa and Lansanah of Ghana and Liberia who head the bodies of their respective countries underscored the importance of regional cooperation and the receiving of electoral resources sharing within the context of furthering the aspirations of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Network of Elections Commission (ECONEC) within the framework and ideals of ECONEC a database of Electoral materials will be established and mechanisms put into place to support member countries.

The Chairpersons from Liberia and Ghana Elections Commissions committed themselves to working closely on information sharing, lessons learnt on Biometric voter registration among other management challenges of Election Managing Bodies (EMB's).

Also on mission to the Ghanaian Electoral Commission was Commissioner Floyd Oxley Sayor, Ms. Emma Togba, and Deputy Executive Director for Operations and Isaac Zahn Director of Data National Elections Commission of Liberia.