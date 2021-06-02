Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara, 01 June 2021 - President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Republic of Pakistan and President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and success to the Eritrean people.

In his message, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that Pakistan gives high consideration to the brotherly relations with Eritrea which is deeply embedded in a shared trust, history, values, and culture, and that the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation will be further strengthened to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries.

Mr. Roberto Alvarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic on his part extended his best wishes to Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.