Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

1 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Asmara (22), Central Region; and, Mendefera (1), Southern Region.

On the other hand, two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients to date has accordingly risen to 3,855 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 4,117.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

1 June 2021

