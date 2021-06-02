Nigeria: Benue Asks Buhari, Sultan to Halt Herdsmen's Attacks

Benue State Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari; the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar, and the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Aliyu, to intervene and halt attacks on the state by herdsmen.

He argued that if the trio would serve as an "effective response" it may put a stop to the deadly activities of herders.

Abounu also called on Fulani leaders to speak against the attacks by herders on communities.

The deputy governor who said this on a live television programme, added that the body language of Fulani leaders had contributed to the atrocities committed by herders in Nigeria.

"One very effective response that I seek is a word from the president of this country concerning what is going on, asking the Fulanis to stop these terrible actions of theirs," he said.

"I believe this will go a very long way. And also, I put a solemn request to the Sultan of Sokoto, and even to Lamido of Adamawa, who is the worldwide leader of the Fulani, that we need to hear from them.

"Fulani need to hear from them, their own leaders condemning what they are doing and asking them to put a stop to it.

"It is a very simple thing but I believe it will be an effective one. We are yet to hear that, the Fulani are yet to hear that.

"The body language of the leaders of Fulani in our society today is a very serious issue to be addressed," he said.