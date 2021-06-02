Nigeria: We Lost 40 People, N1bn Property to Herder Attacks - Plateau Community

National president of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) in Plateau State, Prince Robert Rigye Dodo has condemned the killing of 40 of his kinsmen and the destruction of 500 farmlands worth over N1billion by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the last few months.

Dodo told a news conference in Jos, the state capital yesterday that despite their endless, limitless and boundless efforts at ensuring that they do not cross the bounds of anyone by way of fomenting trouble, his people were still being attacked, killed and subjected to homelessness and displacement.

He said they had been invited and participated in dialogues aimed at enhancing peace building and peaceful co-existence, and have kept their words in ensuring that they are not found wanting in any acts capable of ruining their reputation and integrity as a people, yet the Fulani herdsmen have tagged those engagements as an exercise in futility by constantly killing and maiming Irigwe people .

He said in spite of these series of unabated attacks in Irigwe land, they have less attention from those whose primary responsibility is the security of lives and property of the citizens.

"We are pained and have been allowed to mourn and grief on our own as if we did not have people in the helms of affairs seeing and watching Fulani herdsmen unleash mayhem on the people," he said.