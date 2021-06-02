Nigeria: Covid-19 Caused Serious Setbacks to Quests for Development - Buhari

2 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic had caused far more serious setbacks to quests for sustainable development.

He said this at a ceremony to receive Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Republic of Bulgaria, Mr Yanko Yordanou, People's Republic of China, Mr Cui Jianchun, High Commissioner of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr Muhammad Tayyab Azan, Ambassadors of Republic of Turkey, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar and Ukraine, Valerii Kirdoda, at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, called for joint international efforts to tackle menace of COVID-19, with spillovers into dwindling national economies that he said would require a global framework to ameliorate burden of struggling citizens, and re-ignite growth.

He stressed the need for greater unity of purpose and concerted efforts to address common challenges such as climate change, terrorism, insurgency and population growth.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.