Nigeria: Mikel Extends Stoke City Contract Until 2022

John Mikel Obi has penned a new one-year contract extension with Stoke City, furthering his stay at the club till the summer of 2022.

Mikel linked up with Stoke City last summer after severing ties with Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 34-year-old played 41 times for the Potters in the 2020/21 season.

The club made the decision to trigger the option to activate the midfielder's contract by one more year following his impressive displays during the campaign.

"Contract extensions have been activated to retain the services of defender James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel,"reads a statement on the club website.

The former Middlesbrough star, who won a Champions League and two Premier League titles with Chelsea regularly captained Stoke City last season.