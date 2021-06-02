Gambia: Samger, Falcons Squander Two Vital Points in 2nd Tier

1 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Samger and Falcons last Thursday squandered two significant points in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their goalless draw with Young Africans and Red Hawks.

The Academy Boys drew 1-1 with Young Africans in their week-twenty tie played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Samger remained top spot in the country's second tier with 40 points after twenty league outings, while Young Africans is with 23 points in twenty league matches.

Abuko based-team, Falcons drew 1-1 with Red Hawks in their week-twenty fixture played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Falcons maintained second-place in the country's second division league with 40 points in twenty league games, while Red Hawks is with 27 points after twenty league matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.