Gambia: Samger, Falcons Squander Two Vital Points in 2nd Tier

Samger and Falcons last Thursday squandered two significant points in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their goalless draw with Young Africans and Red Hawks.

The Academy Boys drew 1-1 with Young Africans in their week-twenty tie played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Samger remained top spot in the country's second tier with 40 points after twenty league outings, while Young Africans is with 23 points in twenty league matches.

Abuko based-team, Falcons drew 1-1 with Red Hawks in their week-twenty fixture played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

Falcons maintained second-place in the country's second division league with 40 points in twenty league games, while Red Hawks is with 27 points after twenty league matches.