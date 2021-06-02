Gambia: GFF 1st Division League Update. Fortune Suffer Another Setback, Brikama Utd Win

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League week-17 fixtures saw dramatic encounters played over the weekend, starting on Thursday.

The fixtures saw league leaders Fortune FC suffered another draw while Brikama United won to close the gap.

Sateba Boys, Brikama United won Banjul United 1-0 in their week-17 fixtures played in the earlier kickoff on Thursday.

Lamin Balajo scored the game's only goal for the Sateba Boys in the 89th minute to close the gap on league leaders to seven points.

The result helped Brikama United return to winning ways, while Banjul United inconsistency form continues.

The win maintained Brikama United on 2nd position with 30 points, while Banjul United sit 11th position with 17 points, leveled with Hawks and Tallinding United.

In the late encounter on Thursday, Wallidan defeated Gamtel FC by the same score-line.

Ebrima Jagne scored the only goal of the game for Blue Boys, Wallidan FC in the 88th minute.

The result made it three consecutive victories for Wallidan, and the third consecutive defeat for Telecommunication boys, Gamtel FC.

The win moved Wallidan to 8th position with 21 points, while Gamtel is languishing at rock bottom (14th) position with 15 points, leveled with Marimoo and B.K. Milan.

Both league fixtures on Friday, failed to produce winners, as both games resulted in a barren goalless draw.

Waa Banjul were forced to goalless draw by struggling Marimoo FC in the earlier game played on Friday. Tallinding United and Hawks FC also settled for the same score-line in the late encounter.

The result maintained Waa Banjul on 4th position with 25 points, leveled with Real de Banjul, while Marimoo sit 13th position with 15 points, leveled with B.K. Milan and Gamtel.

Hawks is on 9th position, while Tallinding United is on 10th position - both are with 17 points but Hawks led through superior goal difference.

On Saturday, The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) defeated B.K. Milan 2-0 in the earlier kickoff.

Saikouba Ceesay scored both goals for the Khaki Boys in the early 4th and 61st minutes of the game.

The result moved the Soldiers, GAF to third position with 26 points, while B.K. Milan occupy 12th position with 15 points, leveled with Marimoo and Gamtel.

In the late kickoff on Saturday, league leaders Fortune FC was forced to 1-1 draw by Real de Banjul in a big encounter graced by thousands of spectators at the Bakau's Independence Stadium.

Real de Banjul opened the scoring through Cherno Jobe's direct corner goal in additional time of the first half, while league leaders Fortune FC leveled matters in the 71st minute of the game.

The result meant Fortune registered back-to-back draws, while Real de Banjul registered their seventh league draws.

The draw maintained Fortune FC's lead on the table standings with 37 points, seven points clear at the top, while Real de Banjul occupy 5th position with 25 points, leveled with Waa Banjul.