Gambia: IEC - 2011, 2016 Voters' Card Are Null & Void

As the general voters' registration exercise begins on Saturday 29 May 2021 ahead of the much anticipated presidential election on 4 December, 2021, the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has declared that voters' cards issued in 2011 and 2016 as null and void with effect from yesterday.

In a release sent to this medium the Independent Electoral Commission said: "We wish to inform the general public that the General Registration of voters 2021 has started on the 29th May 2021 across the country and will end on 11th July 2021."

"IEC hereby informs all Gambians that voter's cards issued in 2011 and 2016 are declared null and void with effect from today."

Accordingly, the IEC said, all eligible Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at their place of residence or place of birth when the voter registration teams reach them.

"Applicants are reminded that for one to be registered as a voter, one must produce a Birth Certificate, a National Identity Card, a Gambian Passport or an Attestation from their District Chief (Seyfo) or village head (Alkalo)."