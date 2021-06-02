Gambia: IEC - 2011, 2016 Voters' Card Are Null & Void

1 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

As the general voters' registration exercise begins on Saturday 29 May 2021 ahead of the much anticipated presidential election on 4 December, 2021, the country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has declared that voters' cards issued in 2011 and 2016 as null and void with effect from yesterday.

In a release sent to this medium the Independent Electoral Commission said: "We wish to inform the general public that the General Registration of voters 2021 has started on the 29th May 2021 across the country and will end on 11th July 2021."

"IEC hereby informs all Gambians that voter's cards issued in 2011 and 2016 are declared null and void with effect from today."

Accordingly, the IEC said, all eligible Gambians are urged to apply for a new voter's card at their place of residence or place of birth when the voter registration teams reach them.

"Applicants are reminded that for one to be registered as a voter, one must produce a Birth Certificate, a National Identity Card, a Gambian Passport or an Attestation from their District Chief (Seyfo) or village head (Alkalo)."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Maggots Help Zimbabwe Rural Villagers Put Food On the Table
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.