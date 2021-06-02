Gambia: Let's Register to Vote!

Voter registration is an important exercise in any country's electrical calendar. And having a vote is one important step towards exercising one's constitutional rights in an election.

Young people especially those who will turn 18th before December 4th 2021 polls have a crucial role to play in Dec. 4th polls.

Let's remember that every single vote counts.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has commenced registration to issue eligible Gambians with voters' cards. The IEC is mandated to organise a national voter registration every 10 years.

The nationwide exercise which starts on the 29th of May will end on July 11th 2021. The move comes after a series of nationwide voter education criss-crossing the length and breadth of The Gambia and engaging citizens about their voting rights.

Taking part in 4th December general election is very important. A total of one million Gambians are expected to be registered ahead of first general election since the ouster of former Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh.

Let's be clear here. It is only by getting a voter's card that one has the right to exercise his constitutional mandate in an election. And it is only those who cast their votes in an election that one has a civic say in the way and manner the country is governed.

Therefore, the new voters or those who will be voting in the next general elections have a lead role to play in exercising their constitutional rights. In as much as voting is an act of will and of choice, but it plays a pivotal role to make one's voice heard - now more than ever.

To the youth especially those who turn 18 before the election date to go out en-mass and get registered. Young people are the backbone of any country. It is also in the news that the 2011 and 2016 voters' cards are 'null and void' according to the election house.

Therefore, let's be ready to exercise our constitutional rights by registering today to vote in Dec. 4th polls.