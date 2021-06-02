Nigeria: Almost 500 Bags of Onions Looted From Attacked Imo Truck - Market Leader

2 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman Bello Balarabe

Kano — Halilu Mohammed is the Secretary of Onions Dealers Association in Imo State. In this interview, he narrated how suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked and confiscated two trucks transporting onions to the eastern part of the country. Excerpts:

Can you tell us how the incident happened?

Well, there were two trucks conveying onions from Kano State. These people stopped the vehicles and seized the drivers and the vehicles and they later drove the vehicles to one side where they ransacked and sold all the onions before we could get the security agencies to get to the area.

Each bag of the onion costs at least N15,000 at market price but they sold each of the bags at N9,000.

Who are those people that carried out the attacked?

Of course they were Biafran militants (IPOB), who were marching with their flags. They carried out the attack, looted the goods and sold each and every of the onions conveyed in the vehicle.

Where did they carry out the attack?

The attack was carried out at the market where these vehicles were stopped and ransacked. They gave out a price and sold each bag of the onions at the price of N9,000 and went away with the money. Before security agencies arrived, they have already sold out all the onions in one vehicle. It was after security agencies have arrived then we moved the other vehicle to a safer place so that they do not attack again and possibly go with the vehicle.

Who owns the goods?

The onions belonged to one Alhaji Bello who also owned the trucks conveying the onions loaded from Kano to Imo state.

What is the estimated value of all the onions in each vehicle?

We have estimated each of the vehicles was conveying at least 470 bags of onions. And each of the bag of onion is sold at a market price of N15,000.

What is the implication of this incident and what effect could it have on business in that area?

The incident has already affected both the people in that area as well as those traders who engage in such businesses. Now, people are already in fear, and those drivers have lost the peace of mind to convey onions to Imo state. Everyone is scared of the probable danger. We have so many vehicles on ground that refused to convey onions to Imo state.

What actions are you taking?

Well, we are keeping in touch with our leaders, our traditional rulers and government to look into the situation for appropriate action.

How are northerners in the eastern part coping with the unrest in these areas?

Now everything seems to be normal. The tension is subsiding unlike when the incident happened.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.