Nigeria: Lagos Waste Forum - Coca-Cola Wins Social Impact Award

In recognition of Coca-Cola's strides in sustainability through the promotion of sustainable development and a better shared future for communities across Nigeria, the company has emerged winner of the "Best Company in Outstanding Social Impact Award at the 2nd edition of the Lagos State Waste Forum organised by SWEEP Foundation.

The symposium themed: "Green Financing and the Future of the Circular Economy" was dedicated to spotlighting the latent opportunities in the public and private waste management sectors which can be used as a transformative tool for national development.

Presenting the award to Coca-Cola Nigeria, permanent secretary, ministry of environment and water resources, Aderonke Odeneye, noted that the Lagos State government was working on a policy for plastic utility to ensure sustainable management of plastic across the state.

"The new plastic waste policy championed by the Lagos State government when finalised, will promote sustainable plastic waste management across the state. Plastic waste management is fundamental to the delivery of the state government's priority transformational agenda as laid down in the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP), as it is a resource that can be managed to achieve economic, social and environmental benefits," she said.

Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, in her keynote address, reaffirmed Coca-Cola's commitment to supporting environmental protection and sustainability through its World Without Waste initiative.

She said, "The world has a packaging waste problem and our World Without Waste vision seeks to help solve this. At Coca-Cola, we believe a litter-free world is possible and we waznt to help lead the way.

Alongside the prevention and recycling of waste, an important pillar of our waste management approach is treating waste as a valuable resource. Through our World Without Waste initiative, we hope to make the recycling of waste more accessible to achieve 100 per cent collection and recycling by 2030."

Speaking on the role of corporate organisations in ensuring a circular economy, Ola Oresanya, Special Assistant on Environment to the governor of Ogun State, lauded Coca-Cola as one of the propellers of the circular economy model in Nigeria.

He said, "Coca-Cola was one of the foremost companies that started the circular economy model. They were the first players to recognise the importance of green financing as a catalyst in resolving the challenges the Nigerian environmental sector is facing."