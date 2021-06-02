Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commends Media for Role in Covid-19 Fight

1 June 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commended the media for its role in the co-ordinated fight against the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

According to President Akufo-Addo, "we have recently had a good example of how the media can be a force for good, and that was manifested in how we have been dealing with COVID-19."

Without a lively press that worked hand-in-hand to deliver not only the news about the outbreak of COVID-19, but also to communicate the strategies and public health messages that had been put in place around the continent, the President added that Ghana, and, indeed, Africa, would be telling a different story today.

"Journalists did and continue to do a yeoman's job in the public education of the citizenry about COVID-19 and vaccination efforts across the continent. Journalists, in this instance, were, and are partners, to governments across the continent, and, through this joint effort, have helped save the lives of hundreds of thousands, if not millions of African citizens. I pay homage to the efforts of journalists," he added.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 1st June 2021, when he delivered the keynote address at the Africa Journalists Leadership Conference, organised by the Federation of African Journalists, at the Alisa Hotel, in Accra.

With the diversity and free flow of news and information being fundamental to the healthy workings of any democracy, the President thanked journalists in Africa "for keeping our governments accountable. It is the media, above all, that has encouraged our people to become more and more discerning, vocal, and questioning as a civic public".

In addition to this, the President outlined three other matters of continental and national significance, for which he appealed for the committed partnership of governments and the media.

These, he said, are the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, the fight against Climate Change, including the preservation of the integrity of our environment and the sanctity of water bodies; and the fight against the illicit flow of funds from Africa.

"These are all menaces to the health, progress and stability of our nations and continent. We should stand shoulder to shoulder in ridding our continent and nations of them," he added.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.