Tunisia: FIVB Senior World Ranking - Men - Tunisia Rank 16th

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia ranked 16th at the senior world ranking published by the International Federation of Volleyball (FIVB) on Tuesday.
Tunisia, with 168 points, come behind Germany, 15th with 173 points while maintaining leadership at the Arab and African levels
ahead of Egypt, which came 17th with 167 points.
Brazil maintain their world domination by remaining at top of the world ranking with 438 points, 43 points ahead of Poland.
The USA and Russia come 3rd and 4th with 365 and 317 points respectively.
These are the top 5 Arab and African teams
National Team
Rank
WR Score
Tunisia
16
168
Egypt
17
167
Cameroon
25
137
Algeria
29
134
Morocco
49
110