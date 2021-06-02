Tunisia: FIVB Senior World Ranking - Men - Tunisia Rank 16th

1 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia ranked 16th at the senior world ranking published by the International Federation of Volleyball (FIVB) on Tuesday.

Tunisia, with 168 points, come behind Germany, 15th with 173 points while maintaining leadership at the Arab and African levels

ahead of Egypt, which came 17th with 167 points.

Brazil maintain their world domination by remaining at top of the world ranking with 438 points, 43 points ahead of Poland.

The USA and Russia come 3rd and 4th with 365 and 317 points respectively.

These are the top 5 Arab and African teams

National Team

Rank

WR Score

Tunisia

16

168

Egypt

17

167

Cameroon

25

137

Algeria

29

134

Morocco

49

110

