Tunisia: Nearly 430 Tunisian Companies to Participate in Libya's 'Skyline 2021' Exhibition

1 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 430 Tunisian companies have registered to participate in the third edition of the international exhibition of construction and real estate development «SKYLINE 2021» (B2B) to be held from June 6 to 9, in Tripoli (Libya), said Executive Director of the Tunisian-Libyan Cooperation Council, Saber Bouguerra.

He told TAP on phone, that national carrier "TUNISAIR" has scheduled an additional Tunis / Tripoli flight from June 5 to 10.

"Skyline 2021" is an opportunity for Tunisian companies to build partnerships with the Libyan stakeholders in real estate development and offices and engineering studies and increase Tunisian workforce in Libya, Bouguerra pointed out.

The participation of Tunisian businessmen and companies in direct bilateral meetings with their Libyan counterparts will contribute to bolstering relations between the two parties in the public and private sectors.

He said the Libyan Housing and Construction Minister Boubaker Ghaoui stressed at their meeting on Monday the importance of increasing the presence of Tunisian companies operating in real estate and construction so as to contribute to Libya's reconstruction in the next period.

