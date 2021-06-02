Kenya: Stars Keeper Matasi, Family Injured in Freak Lessos Accident

1 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, his son, wife and two brothers in law were this afternoon injured in a freak accident in Lessos on the Nakuru Kapsabet Highway as they were en-route to Nairobi from Kakamega.

The four adults and Matasi's son were treated at the Kapsabet District Hospital but have since been transferred to Kakamega.

The car they were travelling in rolled several times after a tyre burst, at around midday according to reports.

"They have suffered some serious injuries. Matasi has injuries on the face and has had stitches on a cut in the head. The wife has suffered a double fracture on her leg and the baby has also been injured in the hand. One of the brothers in law has also suffered injuries," Millicent Lugalia, an aunt to Matasi's wife who is with them in Kakamega said.

She added; "They did the initial treatment in Kapsabet where the wife's fracture was put in a cast and Matasi's cuts treated, but we requested that we be transferred to Kakamega because it is nearer home and also they could get better attention there."

Matasi has just returned to the country from Ethiopia where he has been plying his trade with St. George and the season had just come to a close.

He was in Mumias on Sunday, cheering on his former side Tusker FC as they played Vihiga United in a BetKing Premier League match.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.