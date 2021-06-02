Cameroon: 4th Generation - Tradition, Culture On Display

The movie produced by Bi France presents some of those hideous acts carried out in some chiefdoms in the African society.

The movie, "4th Generation" is currently one of the most anticipated masterpieces from the Cameroonian entertainment industry. Produced by Bi France and directed by Cosson Chinepoh, the movie displays the rich culture of Cameroon through the outfits, venues and even the language used by the different characters. The movie tells the story of two African kingdoms and the evil deeds that take place to gain the throne when the king passes on.

The 4th Generation brings out the wicked heart of man when it comes to obtaining power in the society. The movie unfolds as king of the Eagle Kingdom Fo'o Ndetogoro lies dying and sends for his last remaining son Prince Ntomnikwi to be brought home from exile, intending to officially designate Ntomnikwi as his heir before dying. This is a surprise move for the king's first child, Princess Kien who had killed all her brothers in order to position herself in line for the Eagle Throne. When the king discovered that his own daughter was responsible for the death of all his sons, he sent Prince Ntomnikwi on exile and then planted a rumour that he had died. Now the princess knows that she had been tricked but she had sacrificed too much to let another man steal her trophy. She contrives and poisons him.

When the king hears about his son's death, he falls dead. Now his trusted friend Ndi Sahningong gathers the elders and tells them the king's will: Princess Kien must be put to death and all her collaborators banished from the land. As the princess is being killed, she makes a promise to someday come back from the dead and claim her throne. The director of the movie, Cosson Chinepoh in a daring manner unfolds the darkness that looms over the Eagle Land as force buried generations ago is about to be unveiled. Conspiracies are formed to raise the evil Princess Kien from the dead to rule over the land. The clash that ensues is deadly.