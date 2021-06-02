Cameroon: Charlotte Gobina - Versatile Actress

The movie star who has featured in a couple of movies and several TV series is as well a video editor and TV presenter.

29-year-old Charlotte Gobina is a grounded Cameroonian actress who has been standing tall in the industry thanks to her versatile nature. Her capability to fit into any role is what is making her stand out. She has featured in a couple of movies and several series which have made the industry vibrate. Some of them include; "Broken Covenant", "Bad Angel", "Apple for Two", "When It Ends" amongst others. It is worth mentioning that apart from acting, Charlotte Gobina is also a video editor and TV presenter.

Gobina who was born and bred in Buea revealed that she started acting in 2012 in a piece titled "Paradis". Just like many other actors, she had developed love for the profession from childhood and performed in some plays. "I went for an event with friends. The organiser of that event was a Nigerian and I did not know he was a movie director and producer too. After the fiesta I got into contact with him and expressed my love for acting". The actress furthers that she later picked a role in her first movie in 2012 after a call from the organiser of the aforementioned event. In the acting profession, the actress reveals that it has not been a bed of roses. "I have not had any problem in fitting into any role but my major challenge is the difficulties faced by producers in paying for our services," she regretted.

As for her educational life, Gobina revealed that, "In 2010 I enrolled in the University of Buea to study Sociology and Anthropology but before them I had training at CRTV mount Cameroon FM. After graduating from the University of Buea, I had a scholarship to study Project management and evaluation". She later went to study in Ghana where she pursued her journalism dream by studying broadcast journalism in that country.

Gobina sees a bright light shining on the Cameroon movie industry with some movies going on Netflix. "We are just starting and I see a very bright future," she underscored.