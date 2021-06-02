Cameroon: NUDP - Officials Concentrate On Field Visits

Encouraging voter registration and canvassing for new recruits in the party are other major activities of the party.

Party officials of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (NUDP) are dedicating resources and personnel to field visits in the Adamawa, North and Far North Regions of the country. Though more intense in the three aforementioned regions at the moment, the activity is programmed and takes place in all regions across the country. The field visits, party officials note, are geared at recruiting new members into the party, encouraging those of voting age who meet the conditions to have themselves enlisted on voters' registers, and consolidating conquered territories. According to them, citizens of voting age are supposed to be at all times ready for participation in an electoral process should elections be convened at any moment.

In the Adamawa Region, party officials note that there is a planned field visit to the Mayo Banyo Division after the June 14-16, 2021 budgetary session of the Regional Council of the region. The said visit is to renew basic organs in the Bankim and Mayo Darlé subdivisions. It should be noted that the President of the Adamawa Regional Council, Mohamadou Dewa, is of the National Union for Democracy and Progress.

Within the Far North Region, party officials who are bureau members are contributing in preparing the budgetary session of the Regional Council scheduled for the early days of June. They are equally taking part in certain deliberations relating to insecurity and the issue of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration. The party, Cameroon Tribune was told, is also preparing for its upcoming congress to be held in February-March 2022.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, NUDP officials have been involved in the distribution of protective materials to citizens and institutions. Sensitisation on how best to curb the spread of the virus have been carried out by the party. The NUDP is also involved in helping the underprivileged and international displaced persons in the country through their humanitarian programme. Globally, NUDP through its various activities contributes to community growth and the advancement of the democratic process in Cameroon.