Cameroon: Tour of Cameroon - Bulgarians On the Podium

Petar Dimitrov won the 98.5km race from Bangangte to Nkongsamba yesterday but Andreev Yordan of Martigues Sport keeps the yellow jersey.

The third lap of the 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon took place along the Bagangte- Nkongsamba highway yesterday May 31, 2021 covering a distance of 98.5km. The race took off at the ceremonial ground of the Bangangte municipality in the presence of authorities of the West Region. A total of 59 athletes out of the 60 that started the competition were on the starting list.

Yesterday's lap appeared to be the most tedious because of the numerous hills on the race course. Along the way, the public was present to encourage the cyclists as they rode along. From take-off, the Bulgarians and French cyclists took the lead. Even though they were caught by French cyclists, they were able to keep the lead. Andreev Yordan holder of the yellow jersey fell at the Bafang main junction but he was able to catch up with the rest of the group. Despite the difficult nature of the lap, the Bulgarians held on fast. Less than 10km to the arrival point, the Bulgarians had full control. They maintained the lead till the end. They were ridding at an average speed of 38.12kmph. At the end of the competition, Dimitrov Petar from the national team of Bulgaria finished first in 2h35'02". He was followed by his compatriots, Ivanov Borislav and Papanov Martin at the same time record. The blue jersey for the best Cameroonian cyclist in the competition went to Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from the SNH Vélo Club. Kamzong Abossolo is keeping the jersey for the third time in the competition. The green jersey went to Daumont Paul from Burkina Faso. The white jersey for the best youth went to Leonien Alexandre from Martigues Sport. The white and red dotted jersey for the best clumber went to Genov Nikolay from Bulgaria. The yellow jersey for the overall best cyclist in the competition went to Andreev Yordan from Martigues Sport. Thé fourth lap will take place along the Loum-Limbe highway today, June 1, 2021 over a distance of 129.9km.