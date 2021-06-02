Senegal - Stressing On Proper Preparation

The team is currently carrying out final adjustments in a training camp which opened on Sunday May 30, 2021 in Thiès.

The Handball Lionesses of Senegal placed in Group A of the upcoming Senior Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations are currently bracing up to emerge top in Cameroon. The team's Coach Frédéric Bougeant and his girls are presently taking part in a training camp which opened on May 30, 2021 and is expected to run until June 5, 2021 in Thiès. Before this training camp, the team is said to have had three others in France. It is reported that the handball lionesses and the entire technical squad will be leaving for Cameroon on June 6, 2021. With 48 hours left before the start of the competition after their arrival, Captain Hawa Ndiaye and her mates will have time to make final adjustments on Cameroonian soil before facing Madagascar on June 9, 2021 in their first group match. The team who occupied the second place in 2018 will have their second group game against Guinea on June 11, 2021 and their last against Tunisia on June 13, 2021. It is said that Coach Frédéric Bougeant has not yet published the list of his final selection but hopes are high that he will make the right choices to frustrate their opponents while in Yaounde. It is worth mentioning that this team has appeared in the competition ten times and had their best performance in 1974 and 2018 occupying the second place.