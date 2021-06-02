Senegal - Stressing On Proper Preparation

1 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The team is currently carrying out final adjustments in a training camp which opened on Sunday May 30, 2021 in Thiès.

The Handball Lionesses of Senegal placed in Group A of the upcoming Senior Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations are currently bracing up to emerge top in Cameroon. The team's Coach Frédéric Bougeant and his girls are presently taking part in a training camp which opened on May 30, 2021 and is expected to run until June 5, 2021 in Thiès. Before this training camp, the team is said to have had three others in France. It is reported that the handball lionesses and the entire technical squad will be leaving for Cameroon on June 6, 2021. With 48 hours left before the start of the competition after their arrival, Captain Hawa Ndiaye and her mates will have time to make final adjustments on Cameroonian soil before facing Madagascar on June 9, 2021 in their first group match. The team who occupied the second place in 2018 will have their second group game against Guinea on June 11, 2021 and their last against Tunisia on June 13, 2021. It is said that Coach Frédéric Bougeant has not yet published the list of his final selection but hopes are high that he will make the right choices to frustrate their opponents while in Yaounde. It is worth mentioning that this team has appeared in the competition ten times and had their best performance in 1974 and 2018 occupying the second place.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.